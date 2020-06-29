1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Upscale 3 Level Condo in Center Grove

Located in 'The Reserve at Royal Oak'

Prime location on SR 135 just south of Smith Valley Road with Center Grove Schools in Greenwood. Ready to move-in with over 1400 square feet of living space, featuring open layout. Lower level bonus room w/closet as possible 3rd bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel dishwasher, electric range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator. Upstairs Laundry Room. High ceiling bedrooms. All window treatments included. Master bedroom with roomy closets and separate vanity area. Private Master Bath with garden tub and two sinks. Spacious one car garage with storage area. Quiet condo community with easy access to stores, restaurants, and recreation. No Pets allowed.