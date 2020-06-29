All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane

1496 Royal View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1496 Royal View Lane, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upscale 3 Level Condo in Center Grove
Located in 'The Reserve at Royal Oak'
Prime location on SR 135 just south of Smith Valley Road with Center Grove Schools in Greenwood. Ready to move-in with over 1400 square feet of living space, featuring open layout. Lower level bonus room w/closet as possible 3rd bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel dishwasher, electric range/oven, microwave, and refrigerator. Upstairs Laundry Room. High ceiling bedrooms. All window treatments included. Master bedroom with roomy closets and separate vanity area. Private Master Bath with garden tub and two sinks. Spacious one car garage with storage area. Quiet condo community with easy access to stores, restaurants, and recreation. No Pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane have any available units?
1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane have?
Some of 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane offers parking.
Does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane have a pool?
No, 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane have accessible units?
No, 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1496 ROYAL VIEW Lane has units with dishwashers.
