Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

1,620SF Commercial Condo in Center Grove, AVAILABLE NOW! Bring your business to this Professional and Busy Corner Of 135 and Olive Branch. Perfect Location for Dry Cleaner, CPA, Law Office, Insurance, Clothing Boutique, Specialty Store, Nail Salon, or Other Professional Business. Come join Color Cafe Salon, Gentle Dentist, ATI Physical Therapy, and More! Includes use of Pylon Sign off of 135

Space is open with small office area, storage and 1 Private Restroom. See Today!