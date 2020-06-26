All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:02 PM

1383 Easy Street

1383 Easy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1383 Easy Street, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

You will love this house Inside and out!!! SPACE SPACE SPACE!!! When you enter into this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house, you feel the warmth with the natural lighting. This property is located in Greenwood. The foyer has a coat closet. To the right of you, there is the living room that leads to the formal dining room and kitchen complete that is complete with all stainless steel appliances. There are stairs that lead to the unfinished basement where you will do your laundry. Directly off the kitchen, is a half bath and additional dining room and family room that leads to a very large fenced in backyard opening to a large deck!! It has built in benches with flower beds that line the deck. Did I mention the 2 car attached garage!?!? There is newer carpet throughout the home as well as newer vinyl floors. Upstairs, you'll find the Master Bedroom that features a huge walk-in closet and vanity with great lighting!! Upstairs also offers plenty of natural lighting! 2 out of the 3 large bedrooms have built in shelves and drawers for very unique closets. There is so much to see at this property that you are just going to have to see it for yourself!! Don't wait too long!!! This is a new listing and it will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1383 Easy Street have any available units?
1383 Easy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1383 Easy Street have?
Some of 1383 Easy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1383 Easy Street currently offering any rent specials?
1383 Easy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1383 Easy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1383 Easy Street is pet friendly.
Does 1383 Easy Street offer parking?
Yes, 1383 Easy Street offers parking.
Does 1383 Easy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1383 Easy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1383 Easy Street have a pool?
No, 1383 Easy Street does not have a pool.
Does 1383 Easy Street have accessible units?
No, 1383 Easy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1383 Easy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1383 Easy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
