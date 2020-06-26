1383 Easy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

You will love this house Inside and out!!! SPACE SPACE SPACE!!! When you enter into this stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house, you feel the warmth with the natural lighting. This property is located in Greenwood. The foyer has a coat closet. To the right of you, there is the living room that leads to the formal dining room and kitchen complete that is complete with all stainless steel appliances. There are stairs that lead to the unfinished basement where you will do your laundry. Directly off the kitchen, is a half bath and additional dining room and family room that leads to a very large fenced in backyard opening to a large deck!! It has built in benches with flower beds that line the deck. Did I mention the 2 car attached garage!?!? There is newer carpet throughout the home as well as newer vinyl floors. Upstairs, you'll find the Master Bedroom that features a huge walk-in closet and vanity with great lighting!! Upstairs also offers plenty of natural lighting! 2 out of the 3 large bedrooms have built in shelves and drawers for very unique closets. There is so much to see at this property that you are just going to have to see it for yourself!! Don't wait too long!!! This is a new listing and it will not last long! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.