132 Westridge Place
132 Westridge Place

132 Westridge · No Longer Available
Location

132 Westridge, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
basketball court
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon.
Your dream home awaits! Welcome home to this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with circular floor plan! Home features large great room perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has granite countertops and all appliances provided with adjacent dining area and charming window seat. Upper level bedrooms are split bedroom floor plan. Master suite has cozy sitting nook,private bath & large closet. Outdoor entertainment includes back patio, fully fenced back yard, and basketball goal in front. Mini barn in backyard for storage.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

