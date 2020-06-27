All apartments in Greenwood
1298 Colinbrook Circle
1298 Colinbrook Circle

1298 Colinbrook Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1298 Colinbrook Circle, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Coming Soon! Stunning & Beautiful 4BR 2.5 BA - This is an absolutely stunning 4 BR 2.5 BA home offering nearly everything including excellent price. Greeted with a 2-story entry & beautiful hardwood. Open concept living rm featuring gas fireplace and kitchen with an abundance of cabinets. Perfect office with built-in shelves & cubby lockers when entering the home through mud room. Don't forget a back porch perfect for entertaining. Properties of this caliber do not last long. Center Grove schools!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3435116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle have any available units?
1298 Colinbrook Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 1298 Colinbrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1298 Colinbrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1298 Colinbrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle offer parking?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle have a pool?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1298 Colinbrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1298 Colinbrook Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
