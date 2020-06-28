12 Greenwood Trail South Drive

Amenities
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **
This lovely condo is in Greenwood Trails off 31 and Main Street, perfectly located near numerous Greenwood amenities. Property features formal dining room, large living room, and a cozy kitchen with all appliances. Other features include a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, large fenced in patio area great for entertaining, nice size bedrooms a large Jack & Jill bathroom. Small Pets Only!
Copy and paste the link below to watch a video tour!
https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5B87hRZT3Q
Contact us to schedule a showing.