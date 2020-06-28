All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated September 16 2019 at 6:06 PM

12 Greenwood Trail South Drive

12 Greenwood Trl S · No Longer Available
Location

12 Greenwood Trl S, Greenwood, IN 46142

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

This lovely condo is in Greenwood Trails off 31 and Main Street, perfectly located near numerous Greenwood amenities. Property features formal dining room, large living room, and a cozy kitchen with all appliances. Other features include a laundry room equipped with washer and dryer, large fenced in patio area great for entertaining, nice size bedrooms a large Jack & Jill bathroom. Small Pets Only!

Copy and paste the link below to watch a video tour!

https://www.youtube.com/embed/O5B87hRZT3Q
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive have any available units?
12 Greenwood Trail South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12 Greenwood Trail South Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive offer parking?
No, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive have a pool?
No, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive have accessible units?
No, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Greenwood Trail South Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
