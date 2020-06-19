1163 Cherryfield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring. The bathroom is large and amazing with New Fixtures!! You will love the formal dining room! Basement features a separate living room area that you'll love. The owner has made this home like new with New paint, dishwasher, furnace, kitchen sink, hood, dining room light, hardware, and fixtures thru the home. The large deck is a great space for relaxing & enjoying the lovely view of the fenced-in the back yard! Make sure you put this home at the top of your list.