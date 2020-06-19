All apartments in Greenwood
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:34 AM

1163 Cherryfield Lane

1163 Cherryfield Lane · (317) 842-6780
Location

1163 Cherryfield Lane, Greenwood, IN 46142

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1908 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a LARGE backyard! This home boasts hardwood floors, solid oak kitchen cabinets with newer tile flooring. The bathroom is large and amazing with New Fixtures!! You will love the formal dining room! Basement features a separate living room area that you'll love. The owner has made this home like new with New paint, dishwasher, furnace, kitchen sink, hood, dining room light, hardware, and fixtures thru the home. The large deck is a great space for relaxing & enjoying the lovely view of the fenced-in the back yard! Make sure you put this home at the top of your list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1163 Cherryfield Lane have any available units?
1163 Cherryfield Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1163 Cherryfield Lane have?
Some of 1163 Cherryfield Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1163 Cherryfield Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1163 Cherryfield Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1163 Cherryfield Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1163 Cherryfield Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood.
Does 1163 Cherryfield Lane offer parking?
No, 1163 Cherryfield Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1163 Cherryfield Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1163 Cherryfield Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1163 Cherryfield Lane have a pool?
No, 1163 Cherryfield Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1163 Cherryfield Lane have accessible units?
No, 1163 Cherryfield Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1163 Cherryfield Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1163 Cherryfield Lane has units with dishwashers.
