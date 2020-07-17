All apartments in Greenwood
110 East Patterson Street
110 East Patterson Street

110 Patterson Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 Patterson Street, Greenwood, IN 46143

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. The original Hardwood Floors in this home are beautiful. The extra room on the main floor with access to its own patio makes a great home office. This home has many great views from the upstairs. You will feel right at home here! NO smoking in the home or on the premises.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East Patterson Street have any available units?
110 East Patterson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood, IN.
How much is rent in Greenwood, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenwood Rent Report.
Is 110 East Patterson Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 East Patterson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 East Patterson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 East Patterson Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 East Patterson Street offer parking?
No, 110 East Patterson Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 East Patterson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 East Patterson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East Patterson Street have a pool?
No, 110 East Patterson Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 East Patterson Street have accessible units?
No, 110 East Patterson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East Patterson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 East Patterson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 East Patterson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 East Patterson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
