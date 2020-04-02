Rent Calculator
4305 Spatz Ave.
4305 Spatz Ave.
4305 Spatz Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4305 Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Pettit-Rudisill
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute 3 bedroom cape cod! Bonus room could be 4th bedroom or office! newer windows, hardwood or laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath!
(RLNE5848612)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have any available units?
4305 Spatz Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Wayne, IN
.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Wayne Rent Report
.
Is 4305 Spatz Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Spatz Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Spatz Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Spatz Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. offer parking?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have a pool?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
