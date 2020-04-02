All apartments in Fort Wayne
Find more places like 4305 Spatz Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Wayne, IN
/
4305 Spatz Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4305 Spatz Ave.

4305 Spatz Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Wayne
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4305 Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Pettit-Rudisill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute 3 bedroom cape cod! Bonus room could be 4th bedroom or office! newer windows, hardwood or laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath!

(RLNE5848612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have any available units?
4305 Spatz Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 4305 Spatz Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Spatz Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Spatz Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4305 Spatz Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. offer parking?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have a pool?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4305 Spatz Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4305 Spatz Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy
Fort Wayne, IN 46814
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46845

Similar Pages

Fort Wayne 1 BedroomsFort Wayne 2 Bedrooms
Fort Wayne Apartments with ParkingFort Wayne Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Wayne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Elkhart, INMarion, INHuntington, IN
Warsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort Wayne

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort WayneHuntington University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion