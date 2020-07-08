9861 Woodbriar Ln.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
Indianapolis : 96th & Keystone
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator stove dishwasher and microwave. The family room is spacious and includes a fireplace Other Features include: Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans,Trac lighting, wood blinds, Mature Trees, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, Covered Front Porch, Water Softener, Deck, shed and huge back yard.
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and microwave.
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required, ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER/TRASH/SEWER, ECT
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
(RLNE2423816)