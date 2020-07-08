All apartments in Carmel
9861 Woodbriar Ln.

9861 Woodbriar Lane
Location

9861 Woodbriar Lane, Carmel, IN 46280
Chesterton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Indianapolis : 96th & Keystone
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Living room, Family Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. The kitchen includes refrigerator stove dishwasher and microwave. The family room is spacious and includes a fireplace Other Features include: Stainless Steel Appliances, 2 Car Garage, Ceiling Fans,Trac lighting, wood blinds, Mature Trees, Washer/Dryer Hook-up, Covered Front Porch, Water Softener, Deck, shed and huge back yard.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher and microwave.
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
15 month lease required, ASK ABOUT OUR PET POLICY

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER/TRASH/SEWER, ECT
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

(RLNE2423816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have any available units?
9861 Woodbriar Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have?
Some of 9861 Woodbriar Ln.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9861 Woodbriar Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9861 Woodbriar Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9861 Woodbriar Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. offers parking.
Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have a pool?
No, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9861 Woodbriar Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9861 Woodbriar Ln. has units with air conditioning.
