All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 9651 Copley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
9651 Copley Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

9651 Copley Drive

9651 Copley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9651 Copley Drive, Carmel, IN 46290
Lacoma Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5 Bedroom in Carmel Schools with Walkout Basement - Not many homes on the market like this! This home features a gorgeous kitchen, beautiful wood floors throughout the main level, new paint, new counters and new appliances. This might be the best part: home sits on 1.4 acres and lawn mowing is included in the rent! You will have plenty of space with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Call to schedule a showing today. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5536208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9651 Copley Drive have any available units?
9651 Copley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 9651 Copley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9651 Copley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9651 Copley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9651 Copley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9651 Copley Drive offer parking?
No, 9651 Copley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9651 Copley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9651 Copley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9651 Copley Drive have a pool?
No, 9651 Copley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9651 Copley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9651 Copley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9651 Copley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9651 Copley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9651 Copley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9651 Copley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis