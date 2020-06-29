9651 Copley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

5 Bedroom in Carmel Schools with Walkout Basement - Not many homes on the market like this! This home features a gorgeous kitchen, beautiful wood floors throughout the main level, new paint, new counters and new appliances. This might be the best part: home sits on 1.4 acres and lawn mowing is included in the rent! You will have plenty of space with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Call to schedule a showing today. Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



No Cats Allowed



