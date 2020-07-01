All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 936 Rosalind Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
936 Rosalind Place
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

936 Rosalind Place

936 Rosalind Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

936 Rosalind Place, Carmel, IN 46032
Arden Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very convenient location: Carmel High school is next door, close to fancy restaurants and grocery stores in downtown Carmel, minutes to popular Monon trail, Cool Creek park and Clay Terrance etc. Easy access to Keystone and Meridian. This beautiful Townhome has plenty of tasteful upgrades. It features upgraded appliances, along with hardwood flooring, and solid surface counter top. You will also find two master bedrooms with oversized closets and large bath rooms. Tenant occupied until April 30th, No showings before 4/30/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 Rosalind Place have any available units?
936 Rosalind Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 936 Rosalind Place have?
Some of 936 Rosalind Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 Rosalind Place currently offering any rent specials?
936 Rosalind Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 Rosalind Place pet-friendly?
No, 936 Rosalind Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 936 Rosalind Place offer parking?
Yes, 936 Rosalind Place offers parking.
Does 936 Rosalind Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 Rosalind Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 Rosalind Place have a pool?
No, 936 Rosalind Place does not have a pool.
Does 936 Rosalind Place have accessible units?
No, 936 Rosalind Place does not have accessible units.
Does 936 Rosalind Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 Rosalind Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 936 Rosalind Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 936 Rosalind Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis