763 Wilson Terrace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath home just .5 miles from downtown Carmel restaurants, galleries, shops; enjoy all of downtown Carmel's art festivals, music, wine tastings, etc. This well-kept, low maintenance home located on a cul-de-sac is ready for its new tenants. The updated kitchen has refinished cabinets, newer appliances, laminated hardwoods. HVAC replaced in 07/20. Enjoy the large family room with vaulted ceilings which opens up to a huge heated sunroom. Massive unfinished basement can be used for many purposes. Enjoy barbecues in the private fully fenced backyard. Owner pays HOA fees which includes mowing, some shrub and tree trimming and snow removal. This home is a must see!