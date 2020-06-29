All apartments in Carmel
763 Wilson Terrace Court
763 Wilson Terrace Court

763 Wilson Terrace Court · (317) 844-5111
Location

763 Wilson Terrace Court, Carmel, IN 46032
Wilson Terrace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2315 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath home just .5 miles from downtown Carmel restaurants, galleries, shops; enjoy all of downtown Carmel's art festivals, music, wine tastings, etc. This well-kept, low maintenance home located on a cul-de-sac is ready for its new tenants. The updated kitchen has refinished cabinets, newer appliances, laminated hardwoods. HVAC replaced in 07/20. Enjoy the large family room with vaulted ceilings which opens up to a huge heated sunroom. Massive unfinished basement can be used for many purposes. Enjoy barbecues in the private fully fenced backyard. Owner pays HOA fees which includes mowing, some shrub and tree trimming and snow removal. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have any available units?
763 Wilson Terrace Court has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have?
Some of 763 Wilson Terrace Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 763 Wilson Terrace Court currently offering any rent specials?
763 Wilson Terrace Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 763 Wilson Terrace Court pet-friendly?
No, 763 Wilson Terrace Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court offer parking?
Yes, 763 Wilson Terrace Court offers parking.
Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 763 Wilson Terrace Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have a pool?
No, 763 Wilson Terrace Court does not have a pool.
Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have accessible units?
No, 763 Wilson Terrace Court does not have accessible units.
Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 763 Wilson Terrace Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 763 Wilson Terrace Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 763 Wilson Terrace Court has units with air conditioning.
