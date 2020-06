Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been totally redone top to bottom in 2019. New Kitchen, Granite tops, cabinets, light fixtures, and appliances including refrigerator. Home has been repainted and new carpeting throughout. Walk to City Center, Monon, Grade School, High School, and Library all within 3.5 blocks. A must-see on your list. Fenced back yard, huge wood deck, and many other extras. Hardwood floors in kitchen, dining room, and breakfast area.