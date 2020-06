Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great home in the very popular Plum Creek Farms. All 4 bedrooms are large & the master bedroom has a big walk-in closet plus double sinks in the bath. The kitchen is spacious, comes with all appliances & has a convenient center island. The backyard is fully fenced & features a deck that is perfect for relaxing or barbecuing.