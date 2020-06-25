Amenities

5874 Tanbark Ln Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath in Carmel's Settlers Ridge at Haverstick - Fantastic opportunity to live in Carmel's Settlers Ridge at Haverstick. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a two story foyer that opens into the living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and an abundance of windows; formal dining room with beautiful molding; eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area; spacious family room with fireplace; separate office on the main level; huge master suite has double sinks and garden tub/separate shower; large finished basement includes a 5th bedroom option and full bath; and enjoy the fully fenced and wooded backyard! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit and $35/month pet rent.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



(RLNE2649224)