Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:24 PM

5874 Tanbark Ln

5874 Tanbark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5874 Tanbark Lane, Carmel, IN 46033
Haverstick

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5874 Tanbark Ln Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath in Carmel's Settlers Ridge at Haverstick - Fantastic opportunity to live in Carmel's Settlers Ridge at Haverstick. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has a two story foyer that opens into the living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and an abundance of windows; formal dining room with beautiful molding; eat-in kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast area; spacious family room with fireplace; separate office on the main level; huge master suite has double sinks and garden tub/separate shower; large finished basement includes a 5th bedroom option and full bath; and enjoy the fully fenced and wooded backyard! Pets will be considered with an additional $400 deposit and $35/month pet rent.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

(RLNE2649224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

