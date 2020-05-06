5806 Corralberry Court

Amenities

Fabulous updated 4 bdrm home w/fin bsmt. Two story entry & 9' ceilings on 1st flr. Inviting family rm w/gas frplc is open to Bkfst/Kitchen w/granite counter tops, stainless steel appl, center island & walk-in pangry. Butler's pantry between Kit & DR. Den/Office or Living Rm has French doors off foyer. Mstr Suite w/lg walk-in clset, dbl sinks, garden tub & sep shower w/new tile surround & doors 2016. Fin bsmt features 2 rms: One rm w/built-ins & good size addl rec/play rm. Well maintained incl new crpt & fresh paint in 2017. Lg wd deck & fenced backyd. Haverstick community swimming pool, playground, tennis, trails & more. No showings at this time. Option: Landlords will oversee lawn mowing for an additinal fee added to monthly rate.