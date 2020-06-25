All apartments in Carmel
5673 TRAMMEL Court
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

5673 TRAMMEL Court

5673 Trammel Court · No Longer Available
Location

5673 Trammel Court, Carmel, IN 46033
Townhomes at Hazell Dell

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
SAY YES to stylish living! Upscale townhouse for lease in quiet community. Enjoy CAREFREE, spacious living in a home in Carmel. 3bd/3.5ba. Home has gorgeous views of pond in back with walking path around it. Finished lower level w/full BA provides perfect play/recreation/office area, OR use as guest bedroom. Great room on main level flows into kit/hearth room, perfect for entertaining. Kitchen w center island, & pantry. Master bedroom w/double sinks, separate shower/tub. Master BR has LARGE walk-in closet. No pets and non-smokers only. All lawn/yard services are done for you, so you can just relax. Min 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have any available units?
5673 TRAMMEL Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have?
Some of 5673 TRAMMEL Court's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5673 TRAMMEL Court currently offering any rent specials?
5673 TRAMMEL Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5673 TRAMMEL Court pet-friendly?
No, 5673 TRAMMEL Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court offer parking?
No, 5673 TRAMMEL Court does not offer parking.
Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5673 TRAMMEL Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have a pool?
No, 5673 TRAMMEL Court does not have a pool.
Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have accessible units?
No, 5673 TRAMMEL Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5673 TRAMMEL Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5673 TRAMMEL Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5673 TRAMMEL Court does not have units with air conditioning.
