5386 North Grandin Hall Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A beautiful custom home featuring 5 bedrooms and 4 1/2 bathroom, large entry and grand staircase. The main floor features a master suite w/ a large bathroom and walk-in closet. a den/office, formal dining, great room, kitchen, breakfast room condo, large mud room and laundry rm. The 2nd floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a large family rm/loft. The fully finished basement could be it's own apt., featuring a separate kitchen, great room, dining, office, bedroom, separate bathroom and daylight windows. This beautiful property also features hardwood floors on the first and 2nd floor, a 4 car garage and a nice yard with a pergola and nice sized patio. Also for rent. $4000.00 monthly.