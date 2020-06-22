524 Chauncy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown. Enjoy extra space with a bright finished basement! Every room with rustic wide plank luxury vinyl! Photos show carpet, but all carpet has been replaced now! Clean with updates in a quiet neighborhood. Partially furnished-items can stay or be removed. You may never want to leave! Long term renters encouraged. Absolutely no smoking! Dogs accepted with approval from owner, no cats. Landscaping is going to be improved, tenants just moved out and owner has plan to fix up landscaping and do some outside maintenance on the house. Including removing tree in front yard.