All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 524 Chauncy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
524 Chauncy Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

524 Chauncy Street

524 Chauncy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown. Enjoy extra space with a bright finished basement! Every room with rustic wide plank luxury vinyl! Photos show carpet, but all carpet has been replaced now! Clean with updates in a quiet neighborhood. Partially furnished-items can stay or be removed. You may never want to leave! Long term renters encouraged. Absolutely no smoking! Dogs accepted with approval from owner, no cats. Landscaping is going to be improved, tenants just moved out and owner has plan to fix up landscaping and do some outside maintenance on the house. Including removing tree in front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Chauncy Street have any available units?
524 Chauncy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 524 Chauncy Street have?
Some of 524 Chauncy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Chauncy Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 Chauncy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Chauncy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Chauncy Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 Chauncy Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 Chauncy Street does offer parking.
Does 524 Chauncy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Chauncy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Chauncy Street have a pool?
No, 524 Chauncy Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 Chauncy Street have accessible units?
No, 524 Chauncy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Chauncy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Chauncy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 524 Chauncy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 524 Chauncy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis