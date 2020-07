Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch with updated Kitchen, Bath and flooring. Walk to Elementary, Library and High School. 4 Blocks from the Arts and Design District. Huge wooded backyard with covered patio, and 2 car garage as well! This will lease fast, and is ready now!