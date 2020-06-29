3994 Weston Pointe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RARE 2-3BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse in Carmel! Main level with raised ceilings and half bathroom. Functional kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your meals at the breakfast bar or in the dining room which leads to the back patio. Upstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & private bath with dual sinks. Upstairs also features a 2nd bedroom & bath, along with large loft which could be used as a guest room or home office. 2 car attached finished garage for storage. Owner pays for lawn maintenance/water/sewer/trash/HOA dues! Situated next to serene green space which faces the pond. Fantastic location near shopping, dining, I-465 & 65, all located in Carmel schools! Low maintenance living at its finest!