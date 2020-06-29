All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 3994 Weston Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
3994 Weston Pointe Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:20 PM

3994 Weston Pointe Drive

3994 Weston Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3994 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townes at Weston Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE 2-3BR/2.5BA end unit townhouse in Carmel! Main level with raised ceilings and half bathroom. Functional kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your meals at the breakfast bar or in the dining room which leads to the back patio. Upstairs master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, & private bath with dual sinks. Upstairs also features a 2nd bedroom & bath, along with large loft which could be used as a guest room or home office. 2 car attached finished garage for storage. Owner pays for lawn maintenance/water/sewer/trash/HOA dues! Situated next to serene green space which faces the pond. Fantastic location near shopping, dining, I-465 & 65, all located in Carmel schools! Low maintenance living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have any available units?
3994 Weston Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have?
Some of 3994 Weston Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3994 Weston Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3994 Weston Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3994 Weston Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3994 Weston Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3994 Weston Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis