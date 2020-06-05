All apartments in Carmel
3482 Golden Gate Drive N

3482 Golden Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3482 Golden Gate Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Townhomes at Stanford Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move-in ready and well-maintained condo waiting for a wonderful family. This is an end unit with larger square footage and inviting townhome features soaring 9ft ceilings on main floor, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms. Open kitchen w/ Island, 42" cabinets, SS Appliances, and spacious kitchen. Large Master Suite w/14x6 walk-in closet with a private bathroom that has garden tub and Shower. The entry-level of townhome offers Laundry room, Bonus Room which could be used as office/den with 3rd full bathroom. One year old carpet and paint, tons of recessed LED lights, Ceiling fans. Close to parks, Monon Walking trails, soccer fields, shopping, and most importantly top-rated Carmel Clay schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have any available units?
3482 Golden Gate Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have?
Some of 3482 Golden Gate Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3482 Golden Gate Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
3482 Golden Gate Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3482 Golden Gate Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N offers parking.
Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have a pool?
No, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have accessible units?
No, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 3482 Golden Gate Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3482 Golden Gate Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.

