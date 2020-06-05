3482 Golden Gate Drive N

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Move-in ready and well-maintained condo waiting for a wonderful family. This is an end unit with larger square footage and inviting townhome features soaring 9ft ceilings on main floor, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms. Open kitchen w/ Island, 42" cabinets, SS Appliances, and spacious kitchen. Large Master Suite w/14x6 walk-in closet with a private bathroom that has garden tub and Shower. The entry-level of townhome offers Laundry room, Bonus Room which could be used as office/den with 3rd full bathroom. One year old carpet and paint, tons of recessed LED lights, Ceiling fans. Close to parks, Monon Walking trails, soccer fields, shopping, and most importantly top-rated Carmel Clay schools.