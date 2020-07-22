All apartments in Carmel
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

33 Rogers Road

33 Rodgers Road · No Longer Available
Location

33 Rodgers Road, Carmel, IN 46032
Woodacre West

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Walk from this Charming Home To The Carmel Arts District! - The location of this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home cannot be beat. From the home you can walk to the Carmel Arts District on Main, to enjoy and experience the music, the dining and all that your heart pleases. The home features a great room with fireplace, painted kitchen cabinets, updated bathrooms, a large sun room, new furnace, and water heater.
Washer/Dryer included. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5250243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Rogers Road have any available units?
33 Rogers Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 33 Rogers Road have?
Some of 33 Rogers Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Rogers Road currently offering any rent specials?
33 Rogers Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Rogers Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Rogers Road is pet friendly.
Does 33 Rogers Road offer parking?
No, 33 Rogers Road does not offer parking.
Does 33 Rogers Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Rogers Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Rogers Road have a pool?
No, 33 Rogers Road does not have a pool.
Does 33 Rogers Road have accessible units?
No, 33 Rogers Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Rogers Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Rogers Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Rogers Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Rogers Road does not have units with air conditioning.
