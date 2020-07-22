33 Rogers Road

Amenities

Walk from this Charming Home To The Carmel Arts District! - The location of this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home cannot be beat. From the home you can walk to the Carmel Arts District on Main, to enjoy and experience the music, the dining and all that your heart pleases. The home features a great room with fireplace, painted kitchen cabinets, updated bathrooms, a large sun room, new furnace, and water heater.

Washer/Dryer included. Dogs will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $25/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



