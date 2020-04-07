291 Pokagon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

This home allows self-tours 7 days a week. Completely updated interior - New Floors, Fresh paint, Countertops, Appliances, and Fixtures! 4 Bedrooms + Finished basement in Carmel! Vaulted Master Bedroom has 2 closets! Nice backyard with Mature trees, Screened-in Porch and Patio. Clean and Move-in Ready! Walk To Community Pool, Tennis, Playground And Trails. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=9d416265-7b71-47ef-b13b-2d1d33b40a40&source=Rently

