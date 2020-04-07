All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 291 Pokagon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
291 Pokagon Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:59 PM

291 Pokagon Drive

291 Pokagon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

291 Pokagon Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Park Meadows Parks at Springmill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
This home allows self-tours 7 days a week. Completely updated interior - New Floors, Fresh paint, Countertops, Appliances, and Fixtures! 4 Bedrooms + Finished basement in Carmel! Vaulted Master Bedroom has 2 closets! Nice backyard with Mature trees, Screened-in Porch and Patio. Clean and Move-in Ready! Walk To Community Pool, Tennis, Playground And Trails. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=9d416265-7b71-47ef-b13b-2d1d33b40a40&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Pokagon Drive have any available units?
291 Pokagon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 291 Pokagon Drive have?
Some of 291 Pokagon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Pokagon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
291 Pokagon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Pokagon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 291 Pokagon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 291 Pokagon Drive offer parking?
No, 291 Pokagon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 291 Pokagon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Pokagon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Pokagon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 291 Pokagon Drive has a pool.
Does 291 Pokagon Drive have accessible units?
No, 291 Pokagon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Pokagon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 291 Pokagon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 291 Pokagon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 291 Pokagon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis