2575 Filson St

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed gym pool tennis court

Check out this brand new 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome in the Village of West Clay. Open concept in the great room and kitchen. The kitchen also includes a large center island with an eat-in kitchen. Tiled shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, bonus room on the lower level, and a balcony outside the kitchen. Neighborhood amenities include 3 pools, gym, and tennis courts.



Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.