Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

2575 Filson St

2575 Filson St · No Longer Available
Location

2575 Filson St, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
tennis court
Check out this brand new 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome in the Village of West Clay. Open concept in the great room and kitchen. The kitchen also includes a large center island with an eat-in kitchen. Tiled shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, bonus room on the lower level, and a balcony outside the kitchen. Neighborhood amenities include 3 pools, gym, and tennis courts.

Pets will be considered with an additional $400 refundable deposit (per pet) and additional $40/month (per pet). No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,245, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 Filson St have any available units?
2575 Filson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 2575 Filson St have?
Some of 2575 Filson St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 Filson St currently offering any rent specials?
2575 Filson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 Filson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2575 Filson St is pet friendly.
Does 2575 Filson St offer parking?
No, 2575 Filson St does not offer parking.
Does 2575 Filson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2575 Filson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 Filson St have a pool?
Yes, 2575 Filson St has a pool.
Does 2575 Filson St have accessible units?
No, 2575 Filson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 Filson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 Filson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 Filson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2575 Filson St does not have units with air conditioning.

