254 West 136th Street

This Picturesque Carmel Home is off Springmill Road & 136th Street. Home sits on a large lot with lots of amenities. Home features an open floorplan with a formal dining room, family room with a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances and center island/breakfast bar. Huge deck overlooking large backyard and pasture. Master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with built-ins. The spacious finished basement with additional storage can be used as a second family room. Large office on main floor with a built-in desk. Laundry with washer and dryer on second floor with storage and a utility sink. This home is a Must See! **Detached garage/barn is not included in lease - owner access only. Rental DOES include the first pasture behind the house to the 3 barns.**

