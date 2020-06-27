All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 254 West 136th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
254 West 136th Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:06 PM

254 West 136th Street

254 West 136th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

254 West 136th Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Springmill Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

This Picturesque Carmel Home is off Springmill Road & 136th Street. Home sits on a large lot with lots of amenities. Home features an open floorplan with a formal dining room, family room with a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances and center island/breakfast bar. Huge deck overlooking large backyard and pasture. Master suite includes dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet with built-ins. The spacious finished basement with additional storage can be used as a second family room. Large office on main floor with a built-in desk. Laundry with washer and dryer on second floor with storage and a utility sink. This home is a Must See! **Detached garage/barn is not included in lease - owner access only. Rental DOES include the first pasture behind the house to the 3 barns.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 West 136th Street have any available units?
254 West 136th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 254 West 136th Street have?
Some of 254 West 136th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 West 136th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 254 West 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 254 West 136th Street offer parking?
Yes, 254 West 136th Street offers parking.
Does 254 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 254 West 136th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 West 136th Street have a pool?
No, 254 West 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 254 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 West 136th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 West 136th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 West 136th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis