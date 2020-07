Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Charming brick ranch overlooking the pond with 3 car garage. Conveniently located custom neighborhood with pool, sidewalks, and beautifully landscaped. Open floor plan. Vaulted ceilings, and huge windows make this home splendid. Loads of sunshine, separate bedroom suite with full bath in the basement, 9' ceilings and daylight windows. Large screened porch, attached to the deck by the pond. Recently remodeled, gas grill, sprinkler system, water purifier. Must see, will not last long.