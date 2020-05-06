All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 215 Lexington Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
215 Lexington Blvd
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:32 AM

215 Lexington Blvd

215 Lexington Boulevard · (317) 814-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

215 Lexington Boulevard, Carmel, IN 46032
Concord Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Lexington Blvd · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2042 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
215 Lexington Blvd Available 05/22/20 COMING SOON! - Wonderful Carmel location is close to the Arts & Design District, schools and much more! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious family room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard, living room has additional built-ins and laminate wood flooring, and large backyard with a deck. A dog will be considered with a $750 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4008544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Lexington Blvd have any available units?
215 Lexington Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Lexington Blvd have?
Some of 215 Lexington Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Lexington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
215 Lexington Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Lexington Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Lexington Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 215 Lexington Blvd offer parking?
No, 215 Lexington Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 215 Lexington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 Lexington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Lexington Blvd have a pool?
No, 215 Lexington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 215 Lexington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 215 Lexington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Lexington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Lexington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Lexington Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Lexington Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 215 Lexington Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity