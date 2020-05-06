Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

215 Lexington Blvd Available 05/22/20 COMING SOON! - Wonderful Carmel location is close to the Arts & Design District, schools and much more! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has a spacious family room with fireplace and built-in bookshelves, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard, living room has additional built-ins and laminate wood flooring, and large backyard with a deck. A dog will be considered with a $750 non-refundable pet fee. No smoking.



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4008544)