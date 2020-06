Amenities

Executive home in highly sought after Village of West Clay! Large bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, spacious family room with cathedral ceilings, see through fireplace, and tons of natural lighting. Finished basement with full bath can provide options for additional entertainment space and 5th bedroom. Additional room could be 6th bedroom. Backyard is ideal for entertainment, very peaceful setting complete with pergola. Great neighborhood, and award winning Carmel Schools!