14295 Esprit Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Fabulous Saddle Creek home on a larger private lot w/black steel fence overlooking lg pond & trees. Spacious flr plan w/2 story foyer, 9' ceilings & hdwd flrs on the main flr. Family Rm is open to updated Kit w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Generous Master w/cathedral ceiling & Mstr BA w/garden tub & sep shwr. FIVE bdrms upstairs! Both upstairs baths feature 2 sinks, granite counters & tile flrs. Finished bsmt w/new carpet in '18. Larger Garage. Professional painted walls & trim all 3 levels 8/2018. Great condition. Community swimming pool, playground, tennis court, basketball court and walking trails. Option: Landlords will oversee lawn mowing for an additional fee added to the monthly rate. Available by 3/31/2020.