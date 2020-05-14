All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 14295 Esprit Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
14295 Esprit Drive
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

14295 Esprit Drive

14295 Esprit Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14295 Esprit Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Saddle Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Fabulous Saddle Creek home on a larger private lot w/black steel fence overlooking lg pond & trees. Spacious flr plan w/2 story foyer, 9' ceilings & hdwd flrs on the main flr. Family Rm is open to updated Kit w/granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Generous Master w/cathedral ceiling & Mstr BA w/garden tub & sep shwr. FIVE bdrms upstairs! Both upstairs baths feature 2 sinks, granite counters & tile flrs. Finished bsmt w/new carpet in '18. Larger Garage. Professional painted walls & trim all 3 levels 8/2018. Great condition. Community swimming pool, playground, tennis court, basketball court and walking trails. Option: Landlords will oversee lawn mowing for an additional fee added to the monthly rate. Available by 3/31/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14295 Esprit Drive have any available units?
14295 Esprit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 14295 Esprit Drive have?
Some of 14295 Esprit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14295 Esprit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14295 Esprit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14295 Esprit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14295 Esprit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 14295 Esprit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14295 Esprit Drive offers parking.
Does 14295 Esprit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14295 Esprit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14295 Esprit Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14295 Esprit Drive has a pool.
Does 14295 Esprit Drive have accessible units?
No, 14295 Esprit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14295 Esprit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14295 Esprit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14295 Esprit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14295 Esprit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis