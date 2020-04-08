14215 Langham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Perfection! The owner's pride shows throughout! Wonderful 2 story home is ready for its new tenants. Immediate move in. Lovely traditional floor plan has timeless appeal. Amazing premium lot offers a beautiful private tree line backyard. Wonderful upgrades such as new flooring in entry and kitchen, fresh tasteful paint throughout, terrific new hall bath with double sinks too! The master suite offers a soaker tub, & walk-in closets w/ storage system that will have you swooning. Special features such as 2-year-old roof and siding, wrap-around porch, stamped concrete patio, playset stays, upgraded hybrid water heater, utility sink and PLENTY of storage in basement. Oh yeah... CARMEL SCHOOLS!!!!!