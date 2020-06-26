All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:06 PM

13981 Wilmuth Dr.

13981 Wilmuth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13981 Wilmuth Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Longridge Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home is available on August 1st. Home is currently occupied. Showings by appointment only. Located in Longridge Estates on nearly half an acre, this home has a total of 5295 sq. feet with 3,363 sq. feet of finished living and 1932 sq. feet of unfinished daylight basement. The average home in this neighborhood is $500,000 to $650,000. Nearby schools include College Wood Elementary School, Creekside Middle School, and Carmel High School. As you enter the first floor from the front door, there is a large formal dining room to the right and a formal living room to the left. Also on the first floor near the foyer is the office (currently being used as the children's playroom). There is a half bath between the office and the living room. The family room looks out onto the back deck and has a push button gas fireplace. There is a large sunroom that is off the family room and kitchen that looks onto the back yard. The kitchen has granite counter tops with a 36 inch, 5 burner gas cook-top, 36-inch microwave oven, full-size wall double ovens, dishwasher, and French door refrigerator. Laundry room located on the first floor next to the garage. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor. Currently, 2 of the bedrooms are being used for the children and have a Jack and Jill type bathroom between them. Across from the master bedroom is the guest bedroom with an attached full bathroom. The Master bedroom faces the backyard and has a nice tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with extra-long vanity, dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower, his and her walk-in closets, toilet room and linen closet. There is a much needed whole house water softener installed. Invisible fence for dogs installed in the yard (controller and collar not provided). 3 car attached garage 21x31 with 2 garage door openers. The unfinished basement is nearly 2,000 sq. feet that can be used however you like. Neighborhood pool. The owner does not want cats in the house. House can be leased for up to 3 years. In addition to the rent, the tenants will be responsible for the monthly HOA fee of $82 and a monthly lawn treatment of $36. Tenant is responsible for the upkeep of the landscape and mowing the lawn.
Located in Longridge Estates on nearly half an acre property. Nearby schools include College Wood Elementary School, Creekside Middle School and Carmel High School.
Three level home with private deck and large back yard. Main level with open concept kitchen, fireplace in family room, formal dining room, den/office and sun room. Modern eat in kitchen with double oven, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, dark wood cabinetry and granite counter tops. Four bedrooms upstairs, with large master bedroom with private bathroom, double sinks, walk-In shower, two walk-in closets. Unfinished basement for storage and three car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have any available units?
13981 Wilmuth Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have?
Some of 13981 Wilmuth Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13981 Wilmuth Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13981 Wilmuth Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13981 Wilmuth Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. offers parking.
Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. has a pool.
Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13981 Wilmuth Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13981 Wilmuth Dr. has units with air conditioning.
