13981 Wilmuth Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home is available on August 1st. Home is currently occupied. Showings by appointment only. Located in Longridge Estates on nearly half an acre, this home has a total of 5295 sq. feet with 3,363 sq. feet of finished living and 1932 sq. feet of unfinished daylight basement. The average home in this neighborhood is $500,000 to $650,000. Nearby schools include College Wood Elementary School, Creekside Middle School, and Carmel High School. As you enter the first floor from the front door, there is a large formal dining room to the right and a formal living room to the left. Also on the first floor near the foyer is the office (currently being used as the children's playroom). There is a half bath between the office and the living room. The family room looks out onto the back deck and has a push button gas fireplace. There is a large sunroom that is off the family room and kitchen that looks onto the back yard. The kitchen has granite counter tops with a 36 inch, 5 burner gas cook-top, 36-inch microwave oven, full-size wall double ovens, dishwasher, and French door refrigerator. Laundry room located on the first floor next to the garage. All four bedrooms are located on the second floor. Currently, 2 of the bedrooms are being used for the children and have a Jack and Jill type bathroom between them. Across from the master bedroom is the guest bedroom with an attached full bathroom. The Master bedroom faces the backyard and has a nice tray ceiling and ceiling fan. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with extra-long vanity, dual sinks, large soaking tub, separate shower, his and her walk-in closets, toilet room and linen closet. There is a much needed whole house water softener installed. Invisible fence for dogs installed in the yard (controller and collar not provided). 3 car attached garage 21x31 with 2 garage door openers. The unfinished basement is nearly 2,000 sq. feet that can be used however you like. Neighborhood pool. The owner does not want cats in the house. House can be leased for up to 3 years. In addition to the rent, the tenants will be responsible for the monthly HOA fee of $82 and a monthly lawn treatment of $36. Tenant is responsible for the upkeep of the landscape and mowing the lawn.

