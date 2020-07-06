All apartments in Carmel
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:24 PM

13711 Oliver Lane

13711 Oliver Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13711 Oliver Lane, Carmel, IN 46074
Ridge at Hayden Run

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **

Spacious home in prime Carmel location. Just off 141st & Towne Road, this gorgeous home is minutes to Lakeside Park, Primrose School of West Clay and Wood Wind Golf Club. Home features all appliances, formal dining room and a great room with fireplace. Enjoy the large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and the breakfast room which leads to deck. Home includes a partially finished basement, bonus room and loft. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Available Now! **6 MONTH LEASE*, 12 18 or 24 Prefers to have lease end April/May.* Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13711 Oliver Lane have any available units?
13711 Oliver Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 13711 Oliver Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13711 Oliver Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13711 Oliver Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13711 Oliver Lane offer parking?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13711 Oliver Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13711 Oliver Lane have a pool?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13711 Oliver Lane have accessible units?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13711 Oliver Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13711 Oliver Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13711 Oliver Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

