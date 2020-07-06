13711 Oliver Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Spacious home in prime Carmel location. Just off 141st & Towne Road, this gorgeous home is minutes to Lakeside Park, Primrose School of West Clay and Wood Wind Golf Club. Home features all appliances, formal dining room and a great room with fireplace. Enjoy the large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and the breakfast room which leads to deck. Home includes a partially finished basement, bonus room and loft. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Available Now! **6 MONTH LEASE*, 12 18 or 24 Prefers to have lease end April/May.* Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.