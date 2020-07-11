133 2ND Street NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxury living in the heart of the Arts and Design District in Downtown Carmel across the street from The Monon Trail. Completely remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath home (1/2 of duplex) w/screened in porch and fenced yard. All new kitchen, hardwood floors, custom fireplace in great room w/cathedral ceiling. master suite features brand new bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached 1-car garage. Walk to all of the great restaurants and shops on Main Street or the awesome new Midtown Plaza. Incredible location!!! Available mid July once remodel is complete. Pets w/approval.