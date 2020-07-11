All apartments in Carmel
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:40 PM

133 2ND Street NW

133 2nd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

133 2nd Street Northwest, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury living in the heart of the Arts and Design District in Downtown Carmel across the street from The Monon Trail. Completely remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath home (1/2 of duplex) w/screened in porch and fenced yard. All new kitchen, hardwood floors, custom fireplace in great room w/cathedral ceiling. master suite features brand new bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached 1-car garage. Walk to all of the great restaurants and shops on Main Street or the awesome new Midtown Plaza. Incredible location!!! Available mid July once remodel is complete. Pets w/approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 2ND Street NW have any available units?
133 2ND Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 133 2ND Street NW have?
Some of 133 2ND Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 2ND Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
133 2ND Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 2ND Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 2ND Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 133 2ND Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 133 2ND Street NW offers parking.
Does 133 2ND Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 2ND Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 2ND Street NW have a pool?
No, 133 2ND Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 133 2ND Street NW have accessible units?
No, 133 2ND Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 133 2ND Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 2ND Street NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 2ND Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 2ND Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
