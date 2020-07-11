133 2ND Street NW

Amenities
Luxury living in the heart of the Arts and Design District in Downtown Carmel across the street from The Monon Trail. Completely remodeled and updated 2 bed/2 bath home (1/2 of duplex) w/screened in porch and fenced yard. All new kitchen, hardwood floors, custom fireplace in great room w/cathedral ceiling. master suite features brand new bathroom and walk-in closet. Attached 1-car garage. Walk to all of the great restaurants and shops on Main Street or the awesome new Midtown Plaza. Incredible location!!! Available mid July once remodel is complete. Pets w/approval.