1320 Cool Creek Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Quiet 4 bedroom home in Carmel. The home is on a cul de sac and has a relaxing stream in the back yard. The home was built in the early 1970s and has been maintained well. The house comes with a whole house emergency generator which is great for people on home medical machines or home businesses. The house has a 2 car attached garage. There are a washer and dryer at the house ready for you or you can put in your own. All appliances stay. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing, HOA dues, lawn treatments, and one annual landscape service. To qualify you must have a credit score of at least 650 and income of 85K annual gross. Pets considered. Please check Credit Karma https://www.creditkarma.com/ before calling if you are not sure. The service is free.