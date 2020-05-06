All apartments in Carmel
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

1320 Cool Creek Drive

1320 Cool Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1320 Cool Creek Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Cool Creek Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Quiet 4 bedroom home in Carmel. The home is on a cul de sac and has a relaxing stream in the back yard. The home was built in the early 1970s and has been maintained well. The house comes with a whole house emergency generator which is great for people on home medical machines or home businesses. The house has a 2 car attached garage. There are a washer and dryer at the house ready for you or you can put in your own. All appliances stay. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn mowing, HOA dues, lawn treatments, and one annual landscape service. To qualify you must have a credit score of at least 650 and income of 85K annual gross. Pets considered. Please check Credit Karma https://www.creditkarma.com/ before calling if you are not sure. The service is free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have any available units?
1320 Cool Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have?
Some of 1320 Cool Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Cool Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Cool Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Cool Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Cool Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Cool Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Cool Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Cool Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Cool Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1320 Cool Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Cool Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1320 Cool Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.
