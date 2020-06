Amenities

Over 3,000 square feet of living space plus a walk-out basement for privacy access. Kitchen with general appliances included. Laminated flooring through out the main level living space. Spacious Family room with gas-log fireplace and is opened to a custom deck. All new carpeting in basement, 2 years old on upper level. Master Bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, double sinks and full tub. Lower level is finished and ready for recreational usages.