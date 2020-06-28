All apartments in Carmel
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

12940 Grenville Street

12940 Grenville Street · No Longer Available
Location

12940 Grenville Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Outstanding Brownstone located in the heart of the Village of West Clay: walk to restaurants, swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness center and more! Three bedrooms upstairs plus additional open space in the lower level. Kitchen features white cabinets, center island, ss appliances, pantry and more. Hardwood flooring, 9’ ceilings, and cozy fireplace on main level. All appliances included! Spacious master suite with own bath featuring double sinks, separate tub and shower. New carpet throughout. You’ll love living in the Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12940 Grenville Street have any available units?
12940 Grenville Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12940 Grenville Street have?
Some of 12940 Grenville Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12940 Grenville Street currently offering any rent specials?
12940 Grenville Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12940 Grenville Street pet-friendly?
No, 12940 Grenville Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12940 Grenville Street offer parking?
Yes, 12940 Grenville Street offers parking.
Does 12940 Grenville Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12940 Grenville Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12940 Grenville Street have a pool?
Yes, 12940 Grenville Street has a pool.
Does 12940 Grenville Street have accessible units?
No, 12940 Grenville Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12940 Grenville Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12940 Grenville Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12940 Grenville Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12940 Grenville Street does not have units with air conditioning.
