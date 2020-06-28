12940 Grenville Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

Outstanding Brownstone located in the heart of the Village of West Clay: walk to restaurants, swimming pools, tennis courts, fitness center and more! Three bedrooms upstairs plus additional open space in the lower level. Kitchen features white cabinets, center island, ss appliances, pantry and more. Hardwood flooring, 9’ ceilings, and cozy fireplace on main level. All appliances included! Spacious master suite with own bath featuring double sinks, separate tub and shower. New carpet throughout. You’ll love living in the Village!