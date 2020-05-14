12922 Ives Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage

Luxury townhome in prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. Steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new library. Coveted end unit is filled with light. Gourmet kitchen features double ovens, gas cooktop, and 42" cabinetry. Hearth room includes cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Two master bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings. The newly renovated master bath features a luxurious freestanding tub and frameless glass shower. Other features include a whole­ house speaker system and a covered front porch facing a beautiful courtyard. The oversized 2-car garage and many closets provide plenty of storage.