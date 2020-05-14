All apartments in Carmel
12922 Ives Way

Location

12922 Ives Way, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Luxury townhome in prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. Steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new library. Coveted end unit is filled with light. Gourmet kitchen features double ovens, gas cooktop, and 42" cabinetry. Hearth room includes cozy fireplace and is open to the kitchen. Two master bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings. The newly renovated master bath features a luxurious freestanding tub and frameless glass shower. Other features include a whole­ house speaker system and a covered front porch facing a beautiful courtyard. The oversized 2-car garage and many closets provide plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12922 Ives Way have any available units?
12922 Ives Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12922 Ives Way have?
Some of 12922 Ives Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12922 Ives Way currently offering any rent specials?
12922 Ives Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12922 Ives Way pet-friendly?
No, 12922 Ives Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12922 Ives Way offer parking?
Yes, 12922 Ives Way offers parking.
Does 12922 Ives Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12922 Ives Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12922 Ives Way have a pool?
Yes, 12922 Ives Way has a pool.
Does 12922 Ives Way have accessible units?
No, 12922 Ives Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12922 Ives Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12922 Ives Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12922 Ives Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12922 Ives Way does not have units with air conditioning.
