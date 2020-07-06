All apartments in Carmel
12768 Crescent Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

12768 Crescent Drive

12768 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12768 Crescent Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Parkside Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in Carmel off 126th, minutes to Downtown Carmel, Meijer, Meridian St access, Clay Terrace and more! This home is on a cul-de-sac and features fresh paint throughout along with new stainless appliances. Nice living room space. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath plus a loft. 2-car garage and great deck for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

