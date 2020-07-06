12768 Crescent Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in Carmel off 126th, minutes to Downtown Carmel, Meijer, Meridian St access, Clay Terrace and more! This home is on a cul-de-sac and features fresh paint throughout along with new stainless appliances. Nice living room space. 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath plus a loft. 2-car garage and great deck for entertaining. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



Contact us to schedule a showing.