12720 Parsons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors hot tub fireplace microwave refrigerator

BRAND NEW AND LOCATED IN THE HEART OF VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY, CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS & ALL AMENITIES THE NEIGHBORHOOD HAS TO OFFER. BE THE FIRST ONE TO ENJOY THIS LUXURIOUS GRAND ESTATE HOME! Beautiful & Peaceful water view from all rooms, hardwood floors throughout Mn, wainscoting, Double stair case, 2 story GR w/ coffered ceiling, fireplace & great natural light open to Gourmet Kitchen w/ large center island, SS appliances, hood vent & plenty of storage. Stunning Master w/ sitting area & spa-like bath w/ custom finishes. 2nd Flr w/ a room that can be converted into an In-Law Suite w/ it's own private entry. IMAGES OF THE FRONT & BACKYARD ARE PHOTOSHOPPED. SOME PHOTOS STAGED. BRAND NEW & MOVE IN READY!