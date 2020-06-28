1164 Cavendish Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage

Walking distance to shops, restaurant,school. 4 beds/3.5 baths end unit town home with abundant natural lights. The entire interior was painted with beautiful neutral color and updated with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the main floor & lower level, newer carpet on 3rd floor; newer water heater; open floor plan perfect for entertain, 9' ceiling&cozy fireplace. Stunning kitchen features granite counter, custom tile backslash and SS appliances, Community pool & clubhouse, including use of pool and amenities center(kitchen, biz center, pool table, virtual golf, conference room, tanning bed, fitness center), washer and dryer included.