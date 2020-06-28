All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 1164 Cavendish Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
1164 Cavendish Drive
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 AM

1164 Cavendish Drive

1164 Cavendish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1164 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Walking distance to shops, restaurant,school. 4 beds/3.5 baths end unit town home with abundant natural lights. The entire interior was painted with beautiful neutral color and updated with beautiful hardwood floor throughout the main floor & lower level, newer carpet on 3rd floor; newer water heater; open floor plan perfect for entertain, 9' ceiling&cozy fireplace. Stunning kitchen features granite counter, custom tile backslash and SS appliances, Community pool & clubhouse, including use of pool and amenities center(kitchen, biz center, pool table, virtual golf, conference room, tanning bed, fitness center), washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Cavendish Drive have any available units?
1164 Cavendish Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1164 Cavendish Drive have?
Some of 1164 Cavendish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Cavendish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Cavendish Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Cavendish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1164 Cavendish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1164 Cavendish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1164 Cavendish Drive offers parking.
Does 1164 Cavendish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1164 Cavendish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Cavendish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1164 Cavendish Drive has a pool.
Does 1164 Cavendish Drive have accessible units?
No, 1164 Cavendish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Cavendish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 Cavendish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1164 Cavendish Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1164 Cavendish Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis