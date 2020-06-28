All apartments in Carmel
Last updated September 9 2019 at 6:44 AM

11630 Rosemeade Drive

11630 Rosemeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11630 Rosemeade Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Rosemeade Commons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in popular Rosemeade Commons! High end finishes throughout and an open floor plan great for entertaining. 2 story entry & living room, gourmet kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and updated nook / hearth room that opens to large deck on rear of home. Huge master suite features: walk in closet, heated tile bathroom floor, marble shower /counter tops, and 2 sided fireplace next to the tub great for relaxing after a long day. Great location for highway access, shopping, and downtown Carmel Arts District. Just a few minute walk to the monon trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have any available units?
11630 Rosemeade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have?
Some of 11630 Rosemeade Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11630 Rosemeade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11630 Rosemeade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11630 Rosemeade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11630 Rosemeade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11630 Rosemeade Drive offers parking.
Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11630 Rosemeade Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have a pool?
No, 11630 Rosemeade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have accessible units?
No, 11630 Rosemeade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11630 Rosemeade Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11630 Rosemeade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11630 Rosemeade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
