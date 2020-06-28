11630 Rosemeade Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in popular Rosemeade Commons! High end finishes throughout and an open floor plan great for entertaining. 2 story entry & living room, gourmet kitchen, beautiful hardwood flooring, and updated nook / hearth room that opens to large deck on rear of home. Huge master suite features: walk in closet, heated tile bathroom floor, marble shower /counter tops, and 2 sided fireplace next to the tub great for relaxing after a long day. Great location for highway access, shopping, and downtown Carmel Arts District. Just a few minute walk to the monon trail!