Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Rental unit! END UNIT WITH ALL THE UPGRADES,CUSTOM PLANTATION SHUTTERS, SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS, 42' MAPLE CABINETS, EXTRA LARGE CONCERTE PATIO W/ VINYL PRIVACY FENCING, AND THE LIST COULD GO ON! WONDERFUL LOCATION IN ZIONSVILLE POPULAR CONDO COMMUNITY, BACKS TO PRIVATE POND . DON'T MISS OUT ON THE BEST UNIT IN THIS WONDERFUL COMMUNITY, Carmel Schools!