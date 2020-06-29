1049 3rd Avenue NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect location to walk to downtown Carmel, Arts and Design District and located right next to the Monon Trail! Fresh, move in condition. Main Floor has two car garage and Den/Study plus half bath. Walk upstairs to the main living area featuring a large gourmet kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets/counter space. This room share the two way fireplace with the Great Room! Second half bath on this level. Third floor features spacious Master Suite with luxury bath plus walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms that share a second full bath and the laundry also located on this level. Two car attached garage!!