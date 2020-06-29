All apartments in Carmel
1049 3rd Avenue NW
1049 3rd Avenue NW

1049 3rd Avenue NW · No Longer Available
Location

1049 3rd Avenue NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect location to walk to downtown Carmel, Arts and Design District and located right next to the Monon Trail! Fresh, move in condition. Main Floor has two car garage and Den/Study plus half bath. Walk upstairs to the main living area featuring a large gourmet kitchen with center island and plenty of cabinets/counter space. This room share the two way fireplace with the Great Room! Second half bath on this level. Third floor features spacious Master Suite with luxury bath plus walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms that share a second full bath and the laundry also located on this level. Two car attached garage!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have any available units?
1049 3rd Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have?
Some of 1049 3rd Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 3rd Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1049 3rd Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 3rd Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1049 3rd Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1049 3rd Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1049 3rd Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1049 3rd Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1049 3rd Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 3rd Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 3rd Avenue NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 3rd Avenue NW does not have units with air conditioning.
