Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:45 AM

10320 BOSLOE Drive

10320 Bosloe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10320 Bosloe Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Spring Arbor

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Exceptional, Move-in ready home on private tree lined lot in Spring Arbor. Home features 2 story entry, hardwood floors in much of the main level, updated kitchen and baths, SS appliances, open concept, built-ins in family room, oversized laundry room with storage. Four bedrooms up including master with a vaulted ceiling. Home backs up to preserve with a pond so privacy is abundant. Roof 5 years, HVAC 2014, carpet upstairs less than 1 year, appliances 2017. Conveniently located to shopping and Carmel Clay Schools. Accessible to 465.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have any available units?
10320 BOSLOE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have?
Some of 10320 BOSLOE Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10320 BOSLOE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10320 BOSLOE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10320 BOSLOE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10320 BOSLOE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive offer parking?
No, 10320 BOSLOE Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10320 BOSLOE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have a pool?
No, 10320 BOSLOE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10320 BOSLOE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10320 BOSLOE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10320 BOSLOE Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10320 BOSLOE Drive has units with air conditioning.

