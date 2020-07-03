10320 BOSLOE Drive

Amenities

Exceptional, Move-in ready home on private tree lined lot in Spring Arbor. Home features 2 story entry, hardwood floors in much of the main level, updated kitchen and baths, SS appliances, open concept, built-ins in family room, oversized laundry room with storage. Four bedrooms up including master with a vaulted ceiling. Home backs up to preserve with a pond so privacy is abundant. Roof 5 years, HVAC 2014, carpet upstairs less than 1 year, appliances 2017. Conveniently located to shopping and Carmel Clay Schools. Accessible to 465.