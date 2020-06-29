All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 10035 Towne Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
10035 Towne Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10035 Towne Road

10035 Towne Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10035 Towne Road, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of land. This open concept home has a large family room that flows right into your den with a wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. The kitchen is loaded with all of your big ticket kitchen appliances, custom cabinets, and a view of your beautiful back yard. The bedrooms are split and perfect for a growing family. The back deck is the perfect place to unwind after a long day! Barn on the property as well!
Don't Wait! Call today, 317-900-4161. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 10/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10035 Towne Road have any available units?
10035 Towne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
Is 10035 Towne Road currently offering any rent specials?
10035 Towne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10035 Towne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10035 Towne Road is pet friendly.
Does 10035 Towne Road offer parking?
No, 10035 Towne Road does not offer parking.
Does 10035 Towne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10035 Towne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10035 Towne Road have a pool?
No, 10035 Towne Road does not have a pool.
Does 10035 Towne Road have accessible units?
No, 10035 Towne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10035 Towne Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10035 Towne Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10035 Towne Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10035 Towne Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis