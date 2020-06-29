10035 Towne Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch with lots of land. This open concept home has a large family room that flows right into your den with a wood burning fireplace and formal dining room. The kitchen is loaded with all of your big ticket kitchen appliances, custom cabinets, and a view of your beautiful back yard. The bedrooms are split and perfect for a growing family. The back deck is the perfect place to unwind after a long day! Barn on the property as well!

Don't Wait! Call today, 317-900-4161. $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 10/17/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.