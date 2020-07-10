All apartments in Brownsburg
Find more places like 724 Kingston Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brownsburg, IN
/
724 Kingston Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

724 Kingston Circle

724 Kingston Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brownsburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

724 Kingston Circle, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! FABULOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a lovely tile fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops and a full appliance package. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom. Perfection comes in the backyard with a handsome deck and patio ready for all your entertaining needs. This home has something for everyone. Close to shopping and 1-74 interstate within Hendricks County. This home is a must see! Call our office today to set up a self-guided tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Kingston Circle have any available units?
724 Kingston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Kingston Circle have?
Some of 724 Kingston Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Kingston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
724 Kingston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Kingston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Kingston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 724 Kingston Circle offer parking?
No, 724 Kingston Circle does not offer parking.
Does 724 Kingston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 724 Kingston Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Kingston Circle have a pool?
No, 724 Kingston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 724 Kingston Circle have accessible units?
No, 724 Kingston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Kingston Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Kingston Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Legacy Park
6905 Legacy Park Dr
Brownsburg, IN 46112
Redwood Brownsburg
2860 Hayward Ave
Brownsburg, IN 46278
Union Green
339 North Green Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons
Brownsburg, IN 46112

Similar Pages

Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms
Brownsburg Apartments with GarageBrownsburg Pet Friendly Places
Brownsburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, IN
Danville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis