724 Kingston Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! FABULOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a lovely tile fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Updated kitchen includes granite countertops and a full appliance package. Master bedroom has en suite bathroom. Perfection comes in the backyard with a handsome deck and patio ready for all your entertaining needs. This home has something for everyone. Close to shopping and 1-74 interstate within Hendricks County. This home is a must see! Call our office today to set up a self-guided tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.