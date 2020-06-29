216 Harts Ford Way

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1198665



Beautiful three bedroom home now available for rent in Brownsburg! This home features a wonderful open concept layout, spacious bedrooms, new updates, and a private fenced in backyard! You'll have access to the community pool, playgrounds, basketball court and more. Schedule your tour today!

|Amenities: Attached 2 Car Garage,High Vaulted Ceilings,Cable ready,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds,Dogs ok,Cats ok

