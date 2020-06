Amenities

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR LAUNDRY FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE* FAMILY ROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL OFFERS ADDITIONAL RECREATION SPACE* COMPLEX IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON A VERY FAST DEVELOPING MILWAUKEE CORRIDOR, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING:DININD, SHOPPING, MAJOR ROADS AND EXPRESSWAYS*